State of Michigan Retirement System Has $40.24 Million Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,070 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Square were worth $40,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Square during the third quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Square during the third quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Square by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $22,281,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total value of $278,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,661,301.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,575,587 shares of company stock valued at $333,839,466 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square stock traded up $8.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $236.51. The stock had a trading volume of 270,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,012,087. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.82. The company has a market capitalization of $106.65 billion, a PE ratio of 361.82, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $246.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Square from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.72.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.