State of Michigan Retirement System Has $46.70 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 823.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $46,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $146,021,000 after purchasing an additional 33,562 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 721,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,759,000 after purchasing an additional 17,840 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,866,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 475,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,492,000 after buying an additional 11,480 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 408,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,991,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,415.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LH. Wolfe Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.11.

Shares of LH stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $227.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,877. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.09 and a 200-day moving average of $198.73. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $237.88.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

