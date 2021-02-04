State of Michigan Retirement System Has $51.36 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.09% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $51,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APD. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $14.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $262.45. 110,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,089. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.96%.

Several research firms recently commented on APD. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.20.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

