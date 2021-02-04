State of Michigan Retirement System Makes New Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 455,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,109,000. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.19% of iShares MBS ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,028.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $110.17. 7,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,465. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $104.79 and a one year high of $111.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.14 and a 200 day moving average of $110.11.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

