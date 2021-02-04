State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 624.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 955,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.20% of Conagra Brands worth $34,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 530.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.78. 67,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,873,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

