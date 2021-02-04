State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,012,000 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,419,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,012,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $42,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 29,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.9% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.45. The company had a trading volume of 725,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,802,383. The company has a market capitalization of $134.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.43.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

