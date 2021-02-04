State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 118,600 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 118,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.08% of Global Payments worth $49,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,953.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,064 shares of company stock worth $395,669 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GPN traded up $4.15 on Thursday, hitting $198.16. 25,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,879,738. The company has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.34. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $215.70.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Truist reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Global Payments from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.33.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

