State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 13,000 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,840 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NIKE were worth $47,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

In related news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,033.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.32. The stock had a trading volume of 97,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,248,703. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $221.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.16. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

