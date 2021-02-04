State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 2,100 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Linde were worth $34,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 3.4% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Linde by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Linde by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in Linde by 3.3% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Linde by 27.9% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $251.26. The stock had a trading volume of 24,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,653. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $274.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.91. The stock has a market cap of $131.88 billion, a PE ratio of 59.58, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, December 7th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.00.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

