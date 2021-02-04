Status Achieves Market Cap of $191.16 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Status has a total market capitalization of $191.16 million and approximately $33.30 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Status has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0551 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00069244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $479.51 or 0.01289219 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00059831 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $2,236.73 or 0.06013774 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00042038 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00018406 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00021195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Status Token Trading

Status can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.