Steem Market Cap Tops $77.57 Million (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000535 BTC on exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $77.57 million and approximately $6.41 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Steem has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,193.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $429.61 or 0.01155064 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.43 or 0.00482423 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00038591 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002059 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006369 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000245 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 406,886,324 coins and its circulating supply is 389,912,230 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The official website for Steem is steem.com . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

