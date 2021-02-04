SteepCoin Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 92.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded 116% higher against the dollar. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $133,448.20 and $11.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.34 or 0.01274080 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000122 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000124 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

SteepCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

SteepCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

