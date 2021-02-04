Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research firms have commented on STLA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:STLA opened at $15.79 on Thursday. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of vehicles, components, and production systems. It operates through the following segments: North America; Latin America (LATAM); Asia-Pacific 9APAC); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Maserati, and Other Activities.

