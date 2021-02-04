Stellar Market Capitalization Reaches $7.45 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a market cap of $7.45 billion and $1.57 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001190 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00055446 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00153591 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00008234 BTC.
- UMA (UMA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00087672 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00065813 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.28 or 0.00241672 BTC.
Stellar Profile
Buying and Selling Stellar
Stellar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.