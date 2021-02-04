Stephen Hoge Sells 20,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total value of $3,149,200.00.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $2,819,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $1,855,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $1,241,400.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.63, for a total transaction of $3,272,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $1,385,700.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $489,650.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $1,736,400.00.

Moderna stock traded up $7.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $173.31. 10,275,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,505,969. The company has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a PE ratio of -106.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.43 and a 200 day moving average of $95.23. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $185.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. Bank of America downgraded Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Moderna from $84.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Moderna by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Moderna by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Moderna by 733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

