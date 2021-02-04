STERIS (NYSE:STE) Rating Increased to Overweight at KeyCorp

STERIS (NYSE:STE) was upgraded by stock analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STE. Stephens lifted their price objective on STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.00.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $182.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. STERIS has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $203.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.99.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STERIS will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Also, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $1,813,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,952,152.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,560 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,212 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

