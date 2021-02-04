stETH (Lido) (STETH) Trading 20.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $44.05 million and $202,843.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,612.02 or 0.04378961 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00054623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00146535 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 105.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00096744 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00064123 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.90 or 0.00246921 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00040359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 27,323 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

