Stipend (SPD) Reaches Market Cap of $254,368.91

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $254,368.91 and approximately $1.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,953.38 or 1.00261253 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $466.06 or 0.01264498 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00025180 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.11 or 0.00304163 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00209981 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002234 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001588 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00036562 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00044091 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001825 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stipend

Stipend can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

