Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Trading 8.4% Higher

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares traded up 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $84.56 and last traded at $83.60. 2,616,384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 4,010,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.15.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $643.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.54 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.16 and its 200 day moving average is $41.68.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $490.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $1,318,228.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,501.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $2,975,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,498,412.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 377,935 shares of company stock worth $22,512,865. 45.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.