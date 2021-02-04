Stock Repurchase Plan Declared by Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Board

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

COLM traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.75. 833,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,727. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $51.82 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 9,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $833,567.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,770.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 53,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $4,343,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $93,485,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,103 shares of company stock worth $27,174,506 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.