Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG)

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 4,770 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,879% compared to the typical daily volume of 241 call options.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,526,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,670,000 after buying an additional 1,186,128 shares during the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,544,000. Tarsadia Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tarsadia Capital LLC now owns 1,109,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after buying an additional 597,365 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 106,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 947,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.
CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.78. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 58.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
CorePoint Lodging Company Profile
CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 271 select-service hotels and approximately 35,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.
