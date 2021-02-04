Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Casper Sleep Put Options (NYSE:CSPR)

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 600 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 953% compared to the typical volume of 57 put options.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSPR. Bank of America lowered Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Casper Sleep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Casper Sleep from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.09.

Shares of CSPR stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,881. Casper Sleep has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $15.85. The company has a market capitalization of $344.93 million and a P/E ratio of -1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.46.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $123.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.88 million. On average, analysts predict that Casper Sleep will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Casper Sleep by 25.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Casper Sleep by 12.3% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Casper Sleep by 19.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Casper Sleep by 193.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Casper Sleep by 40.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

