Stock Traders Buy High Volume of OneSpaWorld Call Options (NASDAQ:OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,641 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,247% compared to the typical volume of 196 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ OSW traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.75. 454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,346. OneSpaWorld has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $16.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $828.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.65.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 98.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 52,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Bank of The West acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter worth about $10,140,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 124,842 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter worth about $1,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSW. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

