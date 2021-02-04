Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,817 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,927% compared to the average daily volume of 139 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PARR. Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,720,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,876,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,272 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 760,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 424,408 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 170,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 138,589 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 505,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 82,009 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PARR stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.72. 17,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,530. Par Pacific has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $20.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $794.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.51.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.13. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $689.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.04 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PARR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Par Pacific to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.56.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

