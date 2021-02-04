Stone Gold Inc. (CIT.V) (CVE:CIT) Trading 9.1% Higher

Stone Gold Inc. (CIT.V) (CVE:CIT)’s stock price traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 30,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 32,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.14 million and a P/E ratio of -10.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.17.

Stone Gold Inc. (CIT.V) Company Profile (CVE:CIT)

CR Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of properties for the mining of precious and base metals in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Coppercorp Property that comprises 132 unpatented mining claims in the province of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Cogitore Resources Inc and changed its name to CR Capital Corp.

