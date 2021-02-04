STRAKS (STAK) Price Hits $0.0026 on Exchanges

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last seven days, STRAKS has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $62,086.35 and approximately $129.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,101.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,613.77 or 0.04349638 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.17 or 0.00396679 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $424.90 or 0.01145241 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.82 or 0.00479289 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.78 or 0.00401016 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.68 or 0.00244399 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00020787 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

