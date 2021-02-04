Stratec (ETR:SBS) Shares Up 0.7%

Stratec SE (ETR:SBS) shares rose 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €142.40 ($167.53) and last traded at €139.80 ($164.47). Approximately 27,679 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 343% from the average daily volume of 6,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at €138.80 ($163.29).

SBS has been the subject of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) target price on Stratec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of Stratec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on shares of Stratec and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €127.32 and a 200 day moving average price of €116.43.

STRATEC SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

