Stratis (STRAX) Price Up 24% This Week

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001916 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 24% higher against the US dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $71.33 million and $3.98 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000206 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00018702 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 100,074,480 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.