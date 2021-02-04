Stratis Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.87 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 4th. In the last week, Stratis has traded up 20.6% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001906 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $71.47 million and approximately $4.87 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000265 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00018873 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 100,074,480 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com . The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org

Buying and Selling Stratis

