Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $2.74 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWD. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,307,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,102,000 after buying an additional 78,251 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $14,328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $1,638,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,210,423 shares of company stock valued at $225,248,855 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $176.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $218.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $238.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -454.41 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

