Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,777 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.25.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $93.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.91 and its 200 day moving average is $88.64.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

