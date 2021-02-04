Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 14,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $86.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $102.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.82 and its 200 day moving average is $93.35.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 68.45%.

In other The Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $256,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,105 shares in the company, valued at $39,211,463.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,858 shares of company stock worth $5,717,684 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on The Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

