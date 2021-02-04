Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,581 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEP stock opened at $81.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

