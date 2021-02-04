Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 4,172 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $70.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.42 and its 200 day moving average is $64.54.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.