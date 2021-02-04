Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 509 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $923,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $815,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.8% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 22,024 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.8% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 6,283 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,687 shares of company stock valued at $403,241. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.54.

NYSE NSC opened at $246.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $258.17.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

