Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) VP Sells $423,595.80 in Stock

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) VP Richard P. Messina sold 7,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $423,595.80.

Shares of STRT stock traded up $1.71 on Thursday, hitting $58.09. 16,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Strattec Security Co. has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $67.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.66. The firm has a market cap of $224.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.41, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.63. Strattec Security had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Strattec Security Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Strattec Security by 272.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 42.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 401,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,993,000 after buying an additional 120,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 521,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

