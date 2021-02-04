Streamit Coin Reaches Market Cap of $10,058.18 (STREAM)

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded 34.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Streamit Coin has a total market cap of $10,058.18 and approximately $40.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Streamit Coin has traded up 54.3% against the US dollar. One Streamit Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000173 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 97.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Streamit Coin Profile

STREAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 13,529,414 coins. Streamit Coin’s official website is streamitcoin.com. The official message board for Streamit Coin is streamitcoin.com/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain based StreamIT brings an opportunity to streamers worldwide to make streaming or vlogging a full-time career and grow from it. StreamIt Video bot is designed to help many streamers and vloggers to retain viewers and build their channel. “

Streamit Coin Coin Trading

Streamit Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamit Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamit Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamit Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

