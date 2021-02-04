Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Stria Lithium shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 6,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$1.45 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

Stria Lithium Company Profile (CVE:SRA)

Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Pontax-Lithium property that comprises 68 contiguous map-designated mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.

