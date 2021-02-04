Strs Ohio Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter worth $29,427,000. Pantheon Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 6.1% in the third quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 191.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KOD opened at $138.04 on Thursday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a one year low of $35.49 and a one year high of $169.98. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.17.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $1,004,622.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,578.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,850 shares of company stock worth $6,355,865. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KOD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.42.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

