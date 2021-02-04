Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Announces $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Stryker has raised its dividend payment by 35.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Stryker has a dividend payout ratio of 27.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stryker to earn $9.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

NYSE SYK opened at $235.05 on Thursday. Stryker has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $247.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $88.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.71 and a 200-day moving average of $217.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYK. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

