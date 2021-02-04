Substratum (SUB) Trading Up 9.7% Over Last 7 Days

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Substratum has a market cap of $741,412.97 and $5,260.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00070462 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.15 or 0.01274070 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00056764 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,362.02 or 0.06373830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006200 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00041710 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00018391 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00021080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

