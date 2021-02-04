SUKU (SUKU) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $248,766.00

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last week, SUKU has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. SUKU has a total market cap of $15.02 million and $248,766.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUKU token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000476 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00053045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00149327 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00087772 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00063577 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00243090 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00040544 BTC.

SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,183,314 tokens. The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world

SUKU can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUKU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUKU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

