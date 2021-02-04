Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,433 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,634 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.41% of Summit Materials worth $9,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 4.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 15.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

In other Summit Materials news, Director Joseph S. Cantie acquired 5,100 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $100,266.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,947 shares in the company, valued at $411,818.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $22.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.37. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $25.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.53.

Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

