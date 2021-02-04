Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $12.12 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $12.12 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $12.28. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Summit Midstream Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.27) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

NYSE:SMLP opened at $18.08 on Thursday. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $49.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average of $12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 3.29.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $11.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $12.29. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 59.61% and a positive return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.70 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 327,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 144,807 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 72.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 141,678 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 17.3% in the third quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 367,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 54,225 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 3,609.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 544,135 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the period.

Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

