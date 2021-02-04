Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.99

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.99 and traded as high as $15.71. Summit State Bank shares last traded at $14.61, with a volume of 8,611 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $88.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Summit State Bank stock. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,810 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.35% of Summit State Bank worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

About Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.

