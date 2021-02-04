SUN (SUN) One Day Volume Tops $157.16 Million

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 4th. SUN has a total market cap of $51.75 million and approximately $157.16 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUN token can currently be purchased for $11.00 or 0.00029223 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SUN has traded 17% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00054056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00143706 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 152.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00106394 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00063367 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00238561 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00040378 BTC.

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,704,923 tokens. The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

SUN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

