SunPower Co. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for SunPower in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

SPWR has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on SunPower from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on SunPower from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet cut SunPower from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SunPower from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.23.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $44.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.05 and a beta of 2.47. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.82.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 124.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,401,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 6.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 55.0% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the period. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

