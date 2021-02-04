SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $27.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 39.72% from the stock’s current price.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered SunPower from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on SunPower in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist started coverage on SunPower in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SunPower from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $44.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.05 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. SunPower has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $57.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day moving average is $19.82.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 272.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

