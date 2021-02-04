Super Zero Protocol Price Reaches $0.0947 on Major Exchanges (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $28.97 million and $4.21 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0947 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,629.23 or 0.04378374 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00020855 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Elevate (ELE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 636,926,393 coins and its circulating supply is 305,998,569 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

Super Zero Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.