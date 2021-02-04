SuperCoin (SUPER) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $196.00

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 77.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One SuperCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SuperCoin has traded 222.8% higher against the dollar. SuperCoin has a market capitalization of $117,365.33 and approximately $196.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Eternity (ENT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 51.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About SuperCoin

SUPER is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,069,901 coins. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here . SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperCoin Coin Trading

SuperCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

